Stocks move higher ahead of a busy week of company earnings

(AP) – Stocks were higher in afternoon trading Monday, as investors geared up for the busiest week for earnings so far this season.

The S&P 500 was up 0.2%, led by technology companies and banks. Small company stocks outpaced the broader market. It will be a deluge of earnings for investors this week.

Of the 500 members of the S&P 500 index, 181 will report their results this week.

The biggest name to report on Monday will be electric car maker Tesla, which will report after the closing bell.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.57%.