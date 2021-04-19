Stocks pull back from record highs in early US trading

Stocks were broadly lower in morning trading on Monday, easing off of more record highs from last week. Most of investors’ attention will turn to earnings, as the busiest time for quarterly results will be this week and next.

The S&P 500 index was down 0.5%. Earnings are front and center, as investors look to justify the recent rise in stock prices with the profits needed to keep the market fueled in this recovery.

On average analysts are expecting profits across the S&P 500 to be up 24% from a year earlier, according to FactSet.