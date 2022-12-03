Stocks slide after better-than-expected November jobs report





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Stocks slid Friday, Dec. 2 after a better-than-expected November jobs report defied expectations.

The Federal Reserve’s efforts to rein in inflation by raising interest rates seems to have failed as hiring continued at a robust rate.

Now officials at the Central Bank are expressing concern about rising wages.

KUSI’s Hunter Sowards was joined by AM Radio KOGO Host Mark Larson to discuss the economy and how the U.S. will handle the impending recession.