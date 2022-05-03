Stone and Glass offers a special Mother’s Day collection inspired by Monet’s work





ESCONDIDO (KUSI) – Mother’s Day is just a couple days away and this morning we’re looking at some unique gift ideas to celebrate.

James Stone is a glass and metal mixed media sculpture artist, working full-time out of his environmentally conscious studio in Escondido.

The new collection – Impressions of Monet – gives the choice of a rocks, stemless wine, or tumbler glass, inspired by works by Claude Monet.

KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski was out at Stone and Glass to meet James Stone, artist and glassblower, and talk about how he creates his beautiful art pieces.

You can visit the shop: Stone & Glass 629 W Grand Ave

Visit their website HERE