Stone Brewing and Bistro at Liberty Station reopens their outdoor patio

Stone Brewing World Bistro & Gardens at Liberty Station has reopened their expansive gardens for al fresco dining. They are thrilled to be back to work and serving their loyal customers. The Liberty Station location recently hired San Diego chef and former Bravo TV Top Chef contestant, Rich Sweeney to oversee the menu. The bistro offers a variety of foods from ahi nachos to fish tacos and burgers, just to name a few. The bar features 40 taps of craft beers, including Stone’s brews as well as beers from other small breweries. The location will be offering specials for the Super Bowl as well as Valentine’s Day.

For more information, visit www.stonebrewing.com

Hanging at @StoneBrewing at Liberty Station where their outdoor patio is back open! They have a new chef and are excited to be welcoming customers back @KUSINews @KUSI_GMSD pic.twitter.com/BrMtxd2rti — Allie Wagner (@alliewagnertv) February 2, 2021