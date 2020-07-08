Stone Brewing Company sharing patio space with Breakfast Republic

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Two Liberty Station businesses are partnering together to help each other survive during this difficult time.

Stone Brewing Company is sharing some of its patio space with Breakfast Republic so both can stay in business.

The patio-loan provides some relief for Breakfast Republic because their current floor-plan has limited outdoor seating.

KUSI News spoke to Gregg Frazer, Vice President Hospitality at Stone Brewing, about this patio share.