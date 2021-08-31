Stone & Glass is now offering private glass blowing classes for the Fall season

ESCONDIDO (KUSI)- Stone & Glass in Escondido is locally owned and operated. They are celebrating its 20-year anniversary with a new Fall season collection.

Stone & Glass is back to offering private glass blowing classes to the community. The classes taught by the owner/artist, James Stone allow you to get a hands on experience with making your own glass piece.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon was there for Good Morning San Diego to get a look at what they’re making for the Fall season. The glass pieces range from pumpkins, candles, and wine glasses. Each item is handmade at the shop.

You can learn more about the collectors club and glass blowing classes by visiting: https://stoneandglass.com/