Stone Horse performs hit song “California Rain”

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Stone Horse is promoting their latest rock album Stone Horse IV.

The San Diego-based band performed their award-winning song “California Rain” at the KUSI patio over the weekend.

Stone Horse’s next performance will be at the Ramona Motorcycle Rally on Oct. 17. To learn more about upcoming performances, please visit www.stonehorsemusic.com