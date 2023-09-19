‘Stop the Poop’ rally being held in Imperial Beach against Tijuana sewage





IMPERIAL BEACH (KUSI) – For decades, Mexico has dumped millions of gallons of sewage from the Tijuana River into the Pacific Ocean, which the contaminates the water off Imperial Beach and Coronado.

Imperial Beach Mayor Paloma Aguirre says the crisis is worse than ever before and has written two letters to Gov. Gavin Newsom requesting he declare a state of emergency over the Tijuana sewage crisis. Newsom denied her first request, and the second was just sent last week, so she is still awaiting a response.

But Aguirre isn’t stopping with Gov. Newsom. She is also calling on President Joe Biden to declare a state of emergency over the sewage crisis.

Aguirre detailed her position in an op-ed published in the San Diego Union-Tribune, in which she asserts that the people of Imperial Beach “have the right to live a healthy, normal life, just as anyone else in America.”

Politicians aren’t the only ones trying to get the attention of the federal and state government.

Fed-up Imperial Beach resident Baron Partlow founded the group “Stop the Poop” in 2017 in order to fight the Tijuana sewage from infecting South Bay beaches. Partlow says he is not a politician, just an angry bodysurfer.

Tuesday, KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon spoke with Baron Partlow on Good Morning San Diego, about an hour before the “Stop the Poop” rally was scheduled to start.

Partlow explained he started the group after at least 263 million gallons of sewage was dumped into the ocean in 2017, and has continued to raise awareness and fight back ever since. Partlow says “Stop the Poop” has “always been a pure resident movement” and reminds people that politicians work for the people.

The rally is scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday on Clearwater Way in Imperial Beach.

