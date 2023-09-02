Stop the Sewage protest in Coronado calls for declaration of State of Emergency

CORONADO (KUSI) – Coronado activists are holding a protest Friday calling for a State of Emergency over the Tijuana Sewage Crisis, which has been going on for over 40 years.

Newsom has already denied a previous request to declare a State of Emergency, so it doesn’t seem like he is interested in the concerns of the people of Imperial Beach. Dan Plante asks, “maybe he will listen to the people of Coronado.”

KUSI’s Dan Plante was at the protest, and spoke to Coronado Mayor Richard Bailey about the ongoing issue.

For more information visit: www.stopthesewage.org