Storm brings rain, mountain snow and strong winds to San Diego County





SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A powerful Pacific storm will continue to bring widespread rain, mountain snow and strong winds to San Diego County through Tuesday with the heaviest activity arriving Monday morning.

At 9 a.m. Sunday, radar showed a smattering of showers across San Diego County and all sites reporting rain showed less than one-tenth of an inch, according to the National Weather Service.

The San Diego River at Fashion Valley is expected to reach flood stage Monday morning, according to the NWS. Roads that will likely be impacted are Fashion Valley Road, Avenida Del Rio, Camino Del Este, Camino De La Reina and Mission Center Road.

An airport weather warning has been issued until 8 a.m. for San Diego International Airport. Gusts from the south of up to 30 knots are expected, and will affect flights.

A lower snow level could allow for heavier snow accumulations in mountain communities through Tuesday morning as progressively colder air is drawn southward. Scattered rain, snow, and ice pellet showers were likely to persist through Tuesday.

Most local temperatures Sunday were in the low 60s, with overnight lows in the 50s. Highs in the mountains were in the 40s with lows of 32 to 41, and highs in the deserts were in the 60s with overnight lows of 45 to 53.

Moisture was likely to be more limited than Saturday’s heavy downpour, so the flooding threat should diminish. The final wave in this series was expected to move over the region Tuesday night and should bring an end to the showers.

A large long-period west swell was expected to continue to generate combined seas of 7 to 10 feet on the coast Sunday morning. Southwest to west winds of 15 to 20 knots with gusts to 25 knots and rough seas could occur through much of Sunday. Stronger southerly winds and high combined seas should develop late Sunday night and persist through Monday as another storm and a large west swell move in, with hazardous winds and seas persisting through Tuesday. The small craft advisory has been extended into Tuesday evening.

