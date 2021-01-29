Storm system arrives Thursday in SD County, bringing rain, possibility of snow





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Another winter storm is on its way to San Diego County and is expected to begin dropping rain Thursday evening through Friday night, according to the National Weather Service.

The low-pressure system moving in from the east will bring heavy rain through Friday morning and possibly into Friday afternoon, primarily in the western valleys and the mountains, forecasters said.

The NWS issued a flash flood watch that will be in effect from Thursday evening through Friday afternoon in the coastal areas, the western valleys and the mountains.

The storm is expected to drop up to two inches of rain in coastal areas and the western valleys, up to 2.5 inches of rain in the mountains and up to 1.5 inches of rain in the deserts, according to the NWS. There is also a slight chance of thunderstorms Thursday night in coastal areas, the mountains and the western valleys.

Snow levels will rise to the 5,500-6,000 foot range Thursday night, then fall to around 4,500 feet Friday afternoon.

Mountains above 5,000 feet could get between 4-10 inches of snow by Friday night, forecasters said.

A winter weather advisory will be in effect from 8 a.m. Thursday through 6 p.m. Friday in mountain communities above 5,000 feet.

Light winds will increase to about 15-25 mph in the mountains and western valleys Thursday night, with gusts potentially reaching 40 mph in the mountains.

High temperatures Thursday were expected to reach 62 degrees in coastal areas, 65 in the western valleys, 57 in the mountains and 65 in the deserts.

Showers could linger until early Saturday morning in some areas, then dry weather is expected until another low-pressure system moves inland on Tuesday, forecasters said.