Storm system to bring light rain, and gusty winds to San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A storm system will move into San Diego County Wednesday, bringing rain showers throughout the county along with gusty winds and a touch of snow in the mountains, according to the National Weather Service.

The system moving in from the west is expected to begin dropping rain in coastal areas by the mid morning, then spread throughout the region by midday, forecasters said.

Rainfall amounts are expected to be between one-quarter and three- quarters of an inch in coastal areas and the western valleys, while the mountains are expected to get up to 1.5 inches and the deserts will get less than one-tenth of an inch, according to the NWS.

A winter weather advisory will be in effect from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday in mountain locales above 5,500 feet. Those areas are forecast to receive between 3-5 inches of snow, and NWS officials warn the falling white powder could limit visibility and make travel difficult.

A wind advisory will be in effect from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday in coastal areas and the western valleys, and from noon to 10 p.m. Wednesday in the deserts.

Southerly winds in the first two areas are expected to be between 10- 20 mph, with gusts possibly reaching 35 mph, according to the NWS. Westerly winds in the deserts are forecast between 20-30 mph, with 55 mph wind gusts possible.

Highs temperatures on Wednesday are expected to be in the low-60s in coastal areas, the high-50s in the western valleys, the low- to mid-50s near the foothills, the high-40s to low-50s in the mountains and the high-60s in the deserts.

Some rain showers could linger Wednesday night, but clear skies and warmer conditions are expected on Thursday, forecasters said.