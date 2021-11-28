Stray bullet kills 12-year-old Skyline boy during Thanksgiving family gathering





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A boy died after being shot in the Skyline neighborhood, police said Friday.

Around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, a 12-year-old boy was found with trauma to his upper body on the 7400 block of Cahill Drive, the San Diego Police Department reported. When officers arrived, the San Diego-Fire Rescue Department was already on scene rendering aid.

The boy, Angel Domingo Gaspar Gallegos, was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

SDPD homicide detectives are investigating the incident. There is no suspect information and no other details were released.

The family of the boy have set up a GoFundMe account to pay for Gallegos’ funeral expenses. Donate to the fund here.

Gallegos was a student at Parkway Middle School in La Mesa and had been spending his Thanksgiving at his aunt’s home in Skyline.

The family and neighborhood held a vigil for Gallegos Saturday night and created a memorial at the home’s driveway.

The boy’s aunt, Maria Gaspar, said that Angel was the second child in his immediate family to pass away, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.

The couple’s niece had passed away during heart surgery when she was one year old, around 14 years ago, wrote the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Gallegos was the couple’s second child.