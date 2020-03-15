Stream these videos and shows to get you through social distancing

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Live Video Expert, Owen Video joins KUSI to talk about how you can use YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and the Marco Polo app to continue to connect with people despite social distancing.

While here, he gave us details on how the coronavirus has been affecting streaming services such as Netflix that are helping people cope with the coronavirus at home. He even gave us his top streaming recommendations. Click the video above to see just what they are!