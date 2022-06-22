Street vendors aren’t concerned about the City of San Diego’s new regulations

OCEAN BEACH (KUSI) – Effective June 22, 2022, street vendors in San Diego are supposed to obtain a “business license” in order to continue operating their business.

For “inland” areas like Balboa Park and the Gaslamp Quarter, vendors will have a warning period before the city begins cracking down on enforcement.

However, vendors located on the beaches will be a different story.

Beach vendors don’t have to move until the California Coastal Commission approves the City of San Diego’s new law. So, they are all set up just like normal out in Ocean Beach.

KUSI’s Dan Plante was there live speaking to the vendors, and essentially all of them told him they already have their license, so the new “regulation” will not impact them.