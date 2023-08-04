Street vendors from LA invade Gaslamp Quarter, no enforcement from City of San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Business owners and residents of San Diego’s historic Gaslamp Quarter are upset after another invasion of street vendors have taken over once again.

Despite years of fighting against illegal street vendors, the efforts have seemed to have failed.

Dozens of hot dog vendors from Los Angeles, none with the right permits, have invaded the Gaslamp Quarter to sell their products and take money from our local restaurants.

To make matters worse, violence between the vendors has resulted with multiple stabbings.

KUSI’s Dan Plante captured all the chaos in a live report from the Gaslamp Quarter.