Street vendors in Mission Beach discover legal loophole





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Street vendors operating in Mission Beach recently discovered a loophole in the area’s anti-vending laws, and now the practice is creeping back in to the neighborhood’s street life.

The loophole relates to the First Amendment and allows for donation-based vendors to operate within certain guidelines. However, non-donation based vendors have taken advantage of the situation as well.

KUSI’s Dan Plante went live with details.