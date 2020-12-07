Strong Santa Ana winds raise risk of wildfires again in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Gusty Santa Ana winds and low humidity will significantly raise the risk of wildfires in the San Diego County mountains and western valleys Monday and Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather agency issued a red flag warning that will be in effect from 4 a.m. Monday through 10 p.m. Tuesday in the mountains and the western valleys.

A high wind warning will also be in effect from 6 p.m. Monday through noon Tuesday in those two areas.

Winds out of the northeast Monday are expected to be between 15-25 mph, with gusts potentially reaching 35 mph Monday afternoon in the mountains and the western valleys, forecasters said. The strongest winds are expected Monday night through Tuesday in those two areas.

Humidity levels will drop to around 10%, with poor recovery expected overnight.

The red flag warning means that outdoor burning should be avoided because any fires that develop will spread rapidly, according to the NWS. The high wind warning advises that the gusty conditions may knock down trees or power lines, and travel will be difficult for high profile vehicles in wind-prone areas.

San Diego Gas & Electric warned that 50,483 customers in eastern San Diego County could face precautionary power shutoffs from Monday night through Wednesday, depending on the severity of the wind and potential for damage to power lines.

High temperatures Monday are forecast to reach 69 degrees near the coast, 71 inland, 76 in the western valleys, 64 in the mountains and 73 in the deserts.

Conditions are expected to warm up Tuesday and Wednesday, then temperatures will drop slightly on Thursday and Friday, forecasters said.