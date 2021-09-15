Structural damage forces a temporary closure of the Imperial Beach Pier

IMPERIAL BEACH (KUSI)- The Imperial Beach Pier will be closed for approximately two weeks due to structural damage from high surf in the area.

The port was informed by the city of Imperial Beach at about 6:30 p.m. Monday that a piling from the pier could be seen floating in the water. Due to the apparent structural damage, Imperial Beach lifeguards closed the pier to the public. The pile break appears to have occurred between light posts 15 and 16.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon spoke with Imperial Beach Mayor, Serge Dedina about the temporary closure and how long it will last.

Mayor Dedina says, “The Port of San Diego will come assess the damage within the next few weeks but can’t get a boat out here until the surf gets smaller.” Dedina also mentioned, “Tin Fish” a restaurant located at the end of the IB Pier. Tin Fish will be closed as well until the pier is safe for the community.

In addition to the pier closure, the public is urged to steer clear of the waters near the pier until the broken piling can be found and pulled out of the water.

The port will release additional information as it becomes available and will keep the public posted on when the pier may reopen.