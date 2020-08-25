Struggling businesses along Main Street in El Cajon wait on COVID-19 new guidance





EL CAJON (KUSI) – San Diego county Business owners are waiting on guidance from the state about how to proceed now that the county is off the watch list.

“Mondays and Tuesdays are a ghost town. A couple of restaurants aren’t open until Wednesdays because they’ve had to cut back so much,” said Robert Chapman.

It seems like Chapman is the lone survivor on his block. He said he opened up Rob’s Brewpoint right before the pandemic and so far he is managing to stay open. That’s because he’s does all the set up and brewing himself. It’s different situation though for Main Street Deli across the street.

Amanda Mirador was the General Manager there said, “We did apply for the grant out there we were one of the first to apply. We did get a denial letter. So we just decided to close it down. You know, it was hard. We couldn’t keep it going.”

At Mary’s Donuts in Lakeside where she is also the general manager there. Both eateries have the same owner. “We decided to bring everyone over here. We brought our sandwiches here. We got everyone fully train now so it’s like Mary’s Donuts and Main Street Deli over here.”

They are trying to make the best of the situation saying, “We’re opening a patio in about a month and a half and we’re gonna have canopies and set up tables and chairs some fans so we’re really hoping that that will widen our business.”

Meanwhile, Rob from Rob‘s Brewpoint is just hoping to keep his business in tact.