Student Self Leadership Program helps equip incoming high schoolers achieve their dreams

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – One program is looking to find and create the next generation of inspired leaders for free.

Michael Brunker, community leader, discussed the recently reimagined Student Self Leadership Program.

“This year, we are re-imagining that program into a multi-week online collaborative experience consisting of bite-sized, self-paced activities and weekly virtual discussions facilitated live by an instructor.”

