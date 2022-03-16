Student suspected of bringing gun to Lincoln High refuses to surrender to police, prompting standoff





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A Lincoln High School student suspected of having brought a gun onto the campus Tuesday locked himself in an administrative room and refused to surrender for more than an hour, prompting a SWAT standoff that ended in his arrest.

The emergency at the secondary school in the 4700 block of Imperial Avenue began at about 2:30 p.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.

After being brought to the principal’s office for questioning, the teenager — believed to be 16 years old — managed to lock himself in the room and would not come out, San Diego Unified Police Department Capt. Alfonso Contreras told reporters.

The student refused repeated orders to surrender, prompting police to send in a SWAT team, SDPD Officer John Buttle said.

The stalemate, during which an officer fired a beanbag-shotgun round at the suspect, continued until about 3:45 p.m., when the teenager was taken into custody. It was unclear if he had been hit by the non-lethal projectile.

The youth was unarmed at the time of his arrest, but police said they found a gun on the school grounds. Though the weapon was unloaded, a separate ammunition magazine also was found, Contreras said. It was not immediately clear where the gun turned up or if there were live rounds in the clip.

While describing the incident as “very disturbing,” Contreras noted that it could have been a lot worse.

“We were able to safely take the student into custody and recover a firearm on our campus,” he told news crews.