Students at Castle Park High School calling on district to upgrade facilities

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – Parents and students of Castle Park High School in Chula Vista say the school has been neglected for years.

KUSI’s Sports department has covered this exact issue for many years, but no changes or improvements were made to the school’s facilities.

Now, parents and students have had enough.

They’re calling on the Sweetwater Union High School District to take action, and renovate the deteriorated facilities.

On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Matt Prichard was out at castle park on Thursday as hundreds gathered demanding accountability on why their facilities and sports fields have fallen into such disrepair.