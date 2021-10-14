Students struggle for amenities as Poway Unified School District faces severe staffing shortage





POWAY (KUSI) – The Poway Unified School District is facing a severe staffing shortage, which is now spilling onto the student body.

Christine Paik, Chief Communication Officer of the Poway Unified School District, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to discuss how the staffing shortages are affecting the students.

Paik described students having to be put on a waitlist to ride the bus for the first time, long lines at lunch time rendering some students still hungry before bedtime, and waitlists for before and after-school childcare.

Vaccine mandates could be a reason for individuals, Paik said, but they hadn’t heard it as the main reason, Paik added.

It really is people just being exhausted, Paik emphasized.

The district has been asking employees to go with the flow, and many of them have decided to move on, Paik explained.

PUSD’s Board of Education recently approved an increase in the substitute pay rate – you can earn $180 per day or $200 per day for long-term assignments. You do not need a teaching credential to be a substitute teacher, just a bachelor’s degree is required.

For more information on the substitute positions go to: https://www.powayusd.com/en-us/departments/personnel-support-services/employment/certificated/substitute-teacher-information/substitute-teacher-information

For information on the non-teaching positions got to: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/powayusd