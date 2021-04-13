Students upset with SDUSD’s hybrid in-person learning system





MISSION VALLEY (KUSI) – Kids might be back in the classroom, but some parents and teachers say the current hybrid “in-person” learning model is not enough.

A rally was held by an organization known as the Parent Union to voice their support for resuming full-time in-person instruction.

Addison Basquez, a Day Portola Middle School student, put the situation bluntly. She explained, “going into the classroom to Zoom is not reopening. It’s not the same thing as going in and learning, there’s no talking to the teachers, there’s no asking questions until Friday from 12:20 PM to 1:00 PM., which is a 40-minute window to ask any questions that you have from that week.”

Nearly every other state in the country has resumed in-person instruction at their schools and have experienced no serious outbreaks of coronavirus.

