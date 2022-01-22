Study finds olive oil consumption may lower risk of premature death from cancer

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – While the coronavirus pandemic continues on in the background, plenty of medical discoveries have taken place.

Dr. Mona Hacker of Horizon Clinical Research joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on “Good Morning San Diego” to highlight January as Cervical Cancer Awareness Month and discuss the findings from a new study regarding olive oil consumption and mortality.

Early screenings can detect the disease beforehand, allowing for more effective treatment and management of the condition.

Researchers published on Jan. 10 the first long-term observational study on olive oil consumption and mortality in the U.S., finding that people who consume higher amounts of olive oil (compared to those who never consume it or rarely do) may see a lower risk of premature death reaching across various diseases such as cardiovascular disease, cancer, and neurodegenerative disease.

Eating more olive oil could be as easy as substituting your butter or mayonnaise with olive oil, Dr. Hacker offered.