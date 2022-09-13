Study finds sewer leaks are main cause of river pollution

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A recent study completed by San Diego State University found that leaks in 50+ year-old sewer lines are the main cause of San Diego river pollution.

Bacterial outbreaks in the San Diego river have forced recent beach closures, and were previously thought to likely be caused by septic tanks and homeless encampments.

Environmentalists are now urging local leaders to invest funds toward upgrading the county’s sewage system, a task the city was already aware needed completing.