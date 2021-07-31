Study: Global dementia cases forecasted to triple by 2050

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Positive trends in global education access are expected to decrease dementia prevalence worldwide by 6.2 million cases by the year 2050.

Meanwhile, anticipated trends in smoking, high body mass index and high blood sugar are predicted to increase prevalence by nearly the same number: 6.8 million cases.

Both according to new global prevalence data reported at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference.

Director of Programs with the Alzheimer’s Association, Susan Howland, joined Good Evening San Diego to discuss the trends.