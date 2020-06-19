Study suggests extreme weather conditions in California are a result of atmospheric rivers

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – California spent 376 weeks in a drought, from December of 2011 until March of 2019. That’s the longest duration of drought we’ve ever seen here in the Golden State. Now a study by Scripps Institution of Oceanography suggests wet and dry extremes in California are likely the result of severe storms called Atmospheric Rivers.

Atmospheric rivers are corridors of water in the sky capable of bringing in the same amount of rainfall as a Category 5 hurricane. The west coast sees several atmospheric rivers during the year, with damage from flooding due to these storms estimated at $1.1 billion. For San Diego, the yearly damage is estimated at $800 million.

According to the study, if experts are able to properly gauge these massive storms, they will be able to mitigate flooding and capture rainfall to help with drought issues