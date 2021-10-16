Stuffed animal drive to benefit the Ronald McDonald House

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Community members are collecting toys for children through the Ronald McDonald House Charities of San Diego at 15 drive-up drop off locations county-wide on Oct. 23 from 9 to 11 a.m.

Pastor John “Q” Quinata of Our Father’s Grace Ministries; Robin Gephart, San Diego Coordinator at JustServe.org; and Don Teemsma; acting Communications Director of San Diego East Area Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego to discuss how you can get involved.

Once collected, they will bring all the stuffed animals to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Allied Gardens.

To learn more about the event, visit https://rmhcsd.org/