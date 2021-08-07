Sturgis Motorcycle Rally brings riders from across the globe to South Dakota

STURGIS, SOUTH DAKOTA (KUSI) – The Sturgis Rally is a 10 day and night motorcycle rider celebration taking place now through Aug. 15.

The 81st Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally sees bikers from across the globe gather in South Dakota.

Ryan from Full Throttle Hog traveled from San Diego to Sturgis to join in the celebration.

From the rally, Ryan also joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to give viewers a live look from the venue.