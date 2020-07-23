Stylist at Salon Republic in Del Mar urges Newsom to rescind is business killing orders





DEL MAR (KUSI) – After weeks of government mandated closure, and a few short weeks of being open, Salons across California and San Diego County are facing more troubles from Gavin Newsom’s most recent orders to close indoor operations.

However, hair salons and stylists are angered with the guidelines and say they are much safer indoors.

Nancy Farina, a stylist at Salon Republic in Del Mar stated, “we have followed all safety guidelines and we are licensed professionals. Governor Gavin Newsom has taken away our livelihood.”

Stylists continue to tell KUSI that they believe and argue they are safer indoors. Although barbershops and dry haircuts are approved to be outside, the heart of salon businesses is coloring for women’s hair, and that includes using chemicals.

Inside, Salon Republic has created individual suites for each stylist that allows them to be socially distant. Inside each suite is the stylist and the client.

To make matters worse, Salon Republic is unable to provide customers and of their services outdoors because they are located in the Del Mar Plaza.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon spoke with Farina about her troubles with Newsom’s order and why she is urging the government to let them reopen while abiding by all COVID-19 safety guidelines.

One hair stylist at Salon Republic in @DelMarPlaza says, “@GavinNewsom took away the livelihoods of our industry and we as stylist, were targeted.” 90 hairdressers at @SalonRepublic packed up their belongings July 13th and are once again, out of work. @KUSINews pic.twitter.com/sWB8CPaF39 — Kacey McKinnon (@KMcKinnonKUSI) July 23, 2020