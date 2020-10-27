Success of San Diego’s new police division is highlighted by officers and civilians





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Two years ago, Mayor Faulconer and San Diego Police Chief Nisleit created a dedicated division in the SDPD to help improve the quality of life in the neighborhoods of San Diego. Today Faulconer and Nisleit came together with community leaders to demonstrate the integral role that the SDPD’s Neighborhood Policing Division has played in reducing homelessness.

“Simply put, the Neighborhood Policing Division is community policing at its finest and exactly the type of collaboration between our department and the community that we strive for,” Chief Nisleit said.

Over the past couple years, the Neighborhood Policing Division has adapted it’s approach to those dealing with homelessness. NPD has established programs to help homeless individuals and worked to improve reporting and response efforts in regard to community complaints related to homeless encampments.

“The balanced and compassionate approach we’ve taken to responding to the homeless crisis is why San Diego is the only region in California to see homeless numbers go down two years in a row,” Mayor Kevin L. Faulconer said.

KUSI’s Ed Lenderman has more on this story.