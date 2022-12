SUHSD allocates $1.5 million for Las Palmas pool construction

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Sweetwater Union High School District announced the $1.5 million construction of a new Las Palmas pool.

On her last day in office, Dec. 13, Mayor Sotelo-Solis of National City announced the allocation of the money from Sweetwater Union High School District for the project.

KUSI’s DIane Tuazon went live in National City while the mayor made her announcement.