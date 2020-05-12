Suicide prevention efforts for Coronado bridge

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – May is Mental Health Awareness Month and State Senator last year Senator Hueso secured $5 million in the state budget for suicide prevention efforts for the bridge, as well as authored SB 656 to create an advisory committee that will help select the permanent physical barrier on the bridge.

SB 656 tasked Caltrans with creating this committee and including specified community representatives selected by various jurisdictions (please see attached), including the senator’s district.

Senator Hueso has selected Bertha Loaiza as his appointee for the 40th Senate District. Bertha is a board member for Survivors of Suicide Loss and is a survivor herself, after her mother took her own life with Bertha in her arms as a child.

Hueso joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss and generally remind people of the importance of this project, as well as mental health resources available from the state especially in light of COVID-19.