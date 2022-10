Sukkot Harvest Festival in Encinitas

ENCINITAS (KUSI) – The 10th Annual Sukkot Harvest Festival will be held this Sunday, Oct. 9 at the Coastal Roots Farm from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The festival welcomes people of all backgrounds and beliefs as it celebrates the close of the Summer harvest.

KUSI’s Allie Wagner went live on location as the Coastal Roots Farm sets up for the festivities.