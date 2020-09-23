Sully: Americans are defensively prepping finances ahead of 2020 presidential election

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – KUSI Contributor and AM 760 radio host Sully Sullivan Sully joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss why he says the 2020 presidential race is causing folks to make some defensive financial decisions.

“If Democratic candidate Joe Biden beats President Donald Trump and Democrats retain the House of Representatives and flip the Senate clients could have potentially been staring at a 39.6% tax rate. Biden’s tax plan would put the marginal rate for top earners back at the Obama-era 39.6% rate, up from the current 37% rate. That 39.6% rate would apply to the capital gains of people who earn more than $1 million,” according to Sully.