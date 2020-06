Sully Band “On The Air” tonight new song called Never Gonna Give Up on Spotify

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A new episode of KUSI’s new show “On The Air” is airing Saturday at 5 p.m. with KUSI Contributor & AM 600 KOGO​ Sully Sullivan.

Sully joined Good Morning San Diego to preview the episode and to promote his new song from Sally Band called Never Gonna Give Up which is now on Spotify.

On The Air will also feature Kacey McKinnon and Jesse Lozano from Star 94.1.