Sully Band partners with Belly Up Tavern for virtual concert

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Coronavirus has hit the hospitality industry and musicians that made their living “gig by gig” particularly hard.

To help soften that blow, KUSI Contributor & AM 600 KOGO​ Sully Sullivan has been keeping his bandmates employed by doing “Sully Band Saturdays” on their Facebook Live channel, YouTube and our Instagram TV channel for the last 3 months.

Sully joined Good Morning San Diego to share that this week the band partnered the Belly Up Tavern to film a virtual show. “Although It didn’t feel the same without our super fun fanbase, we felt that you were there in spirit and we can’t wait to play for you all live again very soon,” said Sully.

Sully will is also a part of On The Air which airs on KUSI every Saturday.