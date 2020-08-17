Sully Band to have live virtual benefit concert at The Belly Up Tavern

KUSI Newsroom,
Posted:

Updated:

KUSI Newsroom

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Belly Up Tavern presents The Sully Band’s first live show together since the Covid-19 outbreak in March.

Join their R&B Groovement in a free live stream event on August 21st at 7:30pm.

The event will also be a virtual food drive benefiting the San Diego Food Bank. Viewers can make a cash donation or select and purchase the most-needed food items (canned meats, canned vegetables, canned fruits, peanut butter, oatmeal and cereal) securely in an online grocery store.

Sully joined Good Morning San Diego to promote the concert.

Categories: Entertainment, Good Morning San Diego, In Studio Guests, Local San Diego News