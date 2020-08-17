Sully Band to have live virtual benefit concert at The Belly Up Tavern





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Belly Up Tavern presents The Sully Band’s first live show together since the Covid-19 outbreak in March.

Join their R&B Groovement in a free live stream event on August 21st at 7:30pm.

The event will also be a virtual food drive benefiting the San Diego Food Bank. Viewers can make a cash donation or select and purchase the most-needed food items (canned meats, canned vegetables, canned fruits, peanut butter, oatmeal and cereal) securely in an online grocery store.

Sully joined Good Morning San Diego to promote the concert.