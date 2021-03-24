Sully: Business owners struggle to find help as San Diego economy re-opens.

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Business owners are struggling to find help as the San Diego economy re-opens, according to KUSI Contributor Sully Sullivan.

Normally an unemployment recipient becomes disqualified from the unemployment program upon refusing an offer of suitable employment or an offer to return to their previous job.

“Despite being recalled to work, numerous employees are saying that they are concerned about their health and safety – even after they have been vaccination,” Sully said.

Under new California Coronavirus/COVID-19 EDD guidelines, Californians who refuse work due to the Coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic may remain eligible for unemployment under certain circumstances.