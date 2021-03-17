Sully: Consumers are sitting on piles of cash, but will we spend it?

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Research by JPMorgan Chase suggests that in many rich countries consumption will soon rebound to near its pre-pandemic level, powering a strong global recovery and Goldman Sachs, reckons that right here in the good old USA – US spending of excess savings will add two percentage points to GDP growth in the year after full reopening according to KUSI Contributor Sully Sullivan.

Sully joined Good Morning San Diego to help answer the question if consumers who are sitting on piles of cash will we spend it?