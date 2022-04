Sully discusses Elon Musk’s $44B Twitter purchase

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Former Twitter owners and world’s richest man, Elon Musk, closed a deal for the social media platform for a whopping $44 billion Monday.

Musk has painted himself as a free speech advocate, culminating ultimately in his purchase, which he plans to use to bring about more robust free speech.

Co Host of On The Air, Sully, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on “Good Evening San Diego” to give a primer on Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter.