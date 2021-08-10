Sully discusses issues with minimum wage

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Increased minimum wage is a great thing for workers, but what about the small business owners? KUSI Contributor and Co-Host of “On the Air,” Sully, asks.

Sully warned that raising the minimum wage would close down businesses, lose people jobs, and raise prices of goods and services.

Minimum wage is a wonderful intention but a bad idea at the end of the day because it will put people out of businesses, Sully said.

There should be different rules for companies with few employees, Sully added.