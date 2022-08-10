Sully discusses recently passed Inflation Reduction Act: What will this do for Americans?

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Inflation Reduction Act was recently passed by the United States Senate and is making it’s way though the House.

Sully, Co Host of On The Air with Sully and Little Tommy, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell to discuss how the Inflation Reduction Act will actually impact U.S. citizens in the coming decade.

Sully’s Takeaways:

· It’s good that Senate Democrats want to reduce the deficit, but front-loading new deficits and raising taxes are counterproductive.

· There is little to no regard for the high prices incurred by Americans and the costs that will arise for trying to achieve the Left’s radical climate agenda.

· Instead of heeding the economic warning lights, they have offered this bill, which is identical in purpose and philosophy to what created the current economic mess.

· Most people don’t believe that there will be a positive impact

· Democrats control the House and Senate and Executive Branch and they’re still complaining about Republicans

· The Republicans need to come back with a response in what would they do to resolve this economic mess