Sully discusses what a recession is and how investors are responding with their money

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The mood hanging over financial markets is anxious and gloomy, whether you’re a professional investor or a casual trader.

The Dow is down 700 points Thursday falling below the 30,000 benchmark for the first time since January 2021.

Economists say today’s plunge comes as investors digest the recent interest rate hike with fears it could lead to a recession.

Housing stats fell 14% in may and the Philadelphia Fed Business Index shrunk in June for the first time in two years.

Sully, Co Host of On the Air with Sully & Little Tommy, joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards on “Good Evening San Diego” to talk more about inflation and recessions.

