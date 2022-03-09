Here’s what you can do as a gas consumer as the prices at the pump continue to rise





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County recorded its second-largest increase since July 14, 2015, Wednesday, rising 11.9 cents to $5.602, its 20th record in 22 days.

On “Good Morning San Diego”, KUSI’s Paul Rudy talked with Sully, Cohost of On The Air, about what gas prices may be looking like in the coming weeks.

The average price has risen 15 consecutive days, increasing 85.8 cents, including 10 cents Tuesday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 70.7 cents more than one week ago, 90.8 cents higher than one month ago and $1.797 greater than one year ago.

“The situation at the pump is awful, but Americans have the power to reduce consumption and lower price,” tweeted Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, which provides real-time gas price information from more than 150,000 stations.