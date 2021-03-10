Sully looks inside landmark $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Congress is poised to approve a landmark $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, dubbed the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, over Republican opposition.

The package includes direct payments of up to $1,400 for most Americans, extends emergency unemployment benefits, and more funding for COVID-19 vaccines and testing.

The bill also sets aside 350 billion for state and local relief, including California, and billions more for schools and industries struck hard by the pandemic.

House passage seems certain, probably coming Wednesday.

The Senate returned a partly revamped version of the measure to the House last Saturday by a 50-49 vote. Republicans have unanimously opposed the measure as bloated and heedless of signs the dual crises are easing.

Robert “Sully” Sullivan joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss who would be getting funding, should the bill pass.