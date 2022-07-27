Did the White House ‘change the definition of Recession’? Sully discusses





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Sully, Co Host of On the Air with Sully and Little Tommy, joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy to discuss how the White House is approaching this recession.

The U.S.’ economic landscape remains far from picturesque in regards to a housing market downturn, inflation spikes and consumer price increases.

Economists, investors and brokers already say that America is heading for, or may already be in, a recession.

So what exactly is the definition of a recession?

Two consecutive quarters of falling real GDP constitute a recession.

But not according to the White House AND former Fed chair and current treasury secretary, Janet Yellen,

“that is neither the official definition nor the way economists evaluate the state of the business cycle. Instead, a recessions is based on a holistic look at the data-including the labor market, consumer and business spending, industrial production, and incomes. Based on these data points, it is unlikely that the decline in GDP in the first quarter of this year-even if followed by another GDP decline in the second quarter.”

So our GDP in the last 2/4 is retracting, inflation is now at 9.1% a 40 when you were high, wages are not keeping up with inflation, cash prices are twice of what they were last year, grocery prices are taking an average of $35 a week extra out of the average families budget, and then there is the employment picture.

So you tell me does it feel like a recession?

You really don’t know when the recession exactly started and finished until well after it’s over.

Let’s just hope the Fed can use it’s interest rate tool deftly to turn things around.